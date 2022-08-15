POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 8.9 %

PNT stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $795.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Insider Transactions at POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.