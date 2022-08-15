PolkaDomain Trading Up 3.2% This Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $174,032.57 and approximately $148.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013753 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

