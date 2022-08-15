Polygon Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Polygon has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and approximately $502.15 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,522.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127054 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036072 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064340 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004434 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,935 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
