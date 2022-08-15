Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.91

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Pontem Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pontem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

