Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.04. 129,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

