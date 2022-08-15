Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

