Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.35. 112,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

