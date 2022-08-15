Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,612. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.