Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.83. 1,546,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,171,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

