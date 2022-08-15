Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.04. 23,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.