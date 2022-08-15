Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 356,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

