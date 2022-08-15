Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,955 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.68. 18,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

