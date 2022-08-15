Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Insider Activity
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 292,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,041. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.39.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
See Also
