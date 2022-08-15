Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.99. 111,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

