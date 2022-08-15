PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after buying an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,702,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.