PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $50,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

