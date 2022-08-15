PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi Sells 27,600 Shares

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent Sorgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.60. 6,050,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPL by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

