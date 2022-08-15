Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 1,823.88%.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 335,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.