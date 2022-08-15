Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 1,823.88%.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 335,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

