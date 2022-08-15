Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$134.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Premium Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

PBH stock opened at C$100.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$87.06 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.2125125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

