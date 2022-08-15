Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

