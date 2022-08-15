Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.95. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $178.43 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.05.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

