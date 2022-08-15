Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 44,500 NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,074,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,093,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Insider Activity
NeoPhotonics Stock Performance
NPTN stock remained flat at $16.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.