Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 44,500 NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,074,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,093,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN stock remained flat at $16.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.