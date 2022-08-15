Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 51,300 Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 385,235 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FCAX stock remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

