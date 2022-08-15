Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Euronav makes up about 2.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Euronav by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 42,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

