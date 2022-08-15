Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,400 Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,955. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

