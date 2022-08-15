Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,400 Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPUH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

CPUH remained flat at $9.85 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,686. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Compute Health Acquisition Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

