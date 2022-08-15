Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Arch Resources makes up 1.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.16% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.93. 15,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average is $144.20. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.