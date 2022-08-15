Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,885. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

