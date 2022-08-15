Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 213,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

