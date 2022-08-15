Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

