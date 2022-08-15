Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

