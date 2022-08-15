Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

