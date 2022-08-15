Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 75,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $543.69 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $508.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

