Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,007 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 4.5 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

