Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $90.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.