Prometeus (PROM) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.