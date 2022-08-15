Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

