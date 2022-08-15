Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
NYSE PRLB traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.