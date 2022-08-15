Proton Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Proton has a market capitalization of $59.41 million and $2.40 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,809,604,177 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

