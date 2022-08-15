Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,623.68. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 994.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,049.35.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

About Prudential

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.