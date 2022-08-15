Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $263,407.37 and $1,181.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

