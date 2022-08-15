Pundi X NEM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

