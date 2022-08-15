Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,235,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,663,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LRTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 512,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

