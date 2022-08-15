Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

