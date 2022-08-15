Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Qiagen Stock Performance
Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.
Institutional Trading of Qiagen
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
