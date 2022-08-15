QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $179,845.75 and approximately $70,698.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014356 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037402 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
