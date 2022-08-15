Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.17. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,965. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

