Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Quotient Stock Down 5.5 %

QTNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,167,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Quotient

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTNT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

