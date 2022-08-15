Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 32,458 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

