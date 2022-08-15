Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 116,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,601 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

