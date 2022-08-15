Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 5,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 290,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. 73,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15.
