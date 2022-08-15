Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 978 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 300,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

